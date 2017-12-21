Roksanda Pre-Fall 2018

Roksanda Ilincic said she wanted her woman to feel sheltered, protected and confident, which is why there was a softness — and strength — to this charming collection.

“We are all living in an uncertain times, when things we thought wouldn’t happen are happening,” Ilincic said. “It is really important to give my woman that extra confidence. She is strong and dressing for herself. She is interested in many different aspects of culture, and I think that curiosity is very important.”

She injected abstract embellishments here and there, including swirls of embroidered arty scribbles for a tea-length dress or raw threads and knots on shirts to symbolize craftsmanship.

Cocooning coats came in navy, green or khaki, with some featuring a sporty ribbed jersey back panel or a ruffle trim.

In a nod to classic men’s wear, there was a pinstripe pattern on soft, silky blouses and on long dresses with the designer’s signature bell sleeve.

Her more embellished pieces included long organza dresses with hand-cut and hand-sewn three-dimensional flowers, which added texture and movement.

Separates included voluminous trousers, and short, billowy blouses.

Colors were meant to transmit a sense of calm and happiness and included nougat, porcelain, bordeaux, acid green, lavender, sapphire and scarlet.