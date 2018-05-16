Roland Mouret Pre-Fall 2018

“I am in such a grateful place that these people trust me with something so big as their image. I’m humble to be here that I don’t think about it, I keep going and try to do the very best job I could do every single time someone hires me to do something,” says celebrity stylist @luxurylaw. Read @hernameislex’s interview with Law Roach on his uncommon start in the industry, vintage clothes and why he trademarked the term “image architect” on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #wwdeye (📷: @lexieblacklock)