Roland Mouret Pre-Fall 2018

Roland Mouret said he wanted a collection that was all about movement, lightness and freedom and, to wit, played with volume, draping and longer lengths. A long and loose cotton shirtdress had string ties at the wrists and could be worn open or closed at the back. Languid, unlined trenches had epaulet details that melted into the shoulder or came with geometric patterns and fringed edges. Dresses were lightweight and airy, as in a long powder pink one in a textured organza with Mouret’s signature folds around the neck. A featherweight, off-the shoulder gown in Lurex brocade was versatile enough to wear with sneakers or stilettos.