Agnona Pre-Fall 2018

What can a wintry urban wardrobe be at Agnona? Definitely cozy, warm and utterly chic.

For pre-fall, creative director Simon Holloway played with the house’s signature luxury fabrics to deliver an elegant collection with a versatile appeal. Combining style and function, several outerwear pieces paired classic shapes and practical padding, such as a strawberry red mohair coat featuring a quilted nylon lining. When the designer kept the silhouette sportier, he indulged in a super-luxe lining, as shown on a ribbed wool zippered jacket lined with fur.

Slight military references were introduced via green parkas, sharply cut, rigorous coats and shirts with epaulets at the shoulders, while street-wise Seventies influences echoed in a look that matched a reversible peacoat, featuring one face in shearling and one in bonded leather, with a pair of cotton corduroy pants.

The more mannish styles, such as Prince of Wales cashmere tailored suits, were balanced by polished feminine numbers. These included a pretty color-blocked leather dress punctuated by cabochon studs and a merino wool and Lurex top worn with a coordinated skirt, which offered Agnona’s discreet take on eveningwear.