Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2018

Alberta Ferretti continued to expand her daywear offer with her pre-fall collection, further developing her knitwear selection, for example, and putting comfort center stage for women that are on the move.

While sophisticated, the collection was inspired by the country life, the outdoors — and its earthy colors. It also had an eccentric touch, leaving more rigorous shapes behind.

A roomy sweater with green and cerulean stripes was worn under a reversible moss-green shearling cape and with cuissard velvet boots in the same hue. Different crochet inserts — including a floral pattern and the design of a horse — livened up a forest green cardigan. The outdoors and the fauna theme continued with a pretty pattern of rabbits, fawns and squirrels on long and short chiffon dresses with lace intarsia. There was also an aviator jumpsuit with horse-riding details, which was another reference to the countryside. A rather majestic head of a deer stood out embroidered on a roomy knit, worn over a plaid skirt. Checks contributed to the British vibe of the collection, as in the plaid shorts worn under a feminine Fair Isle sweater. A standout was a checkered pantsuit with a needle punch effect that revisited the traditional pattern with a dégradé and technological look.

A Twenties deco wallpaper motif inspired a long dress with an asymmetric hem in different shades of red, adding an extra oomph to the selection.

Over the years, Ferretti has fine-tuned her expertise in her staple chiffon dresses and the embroideries on the designs in this collection were impressive. One long gown had nine different lace intarsia and another had a beautiful, highly crafted climbing ramage on the front. Another look even had a Medieval castle perched on a hill that was quite stunning. Leather pants with an intricate pattern of tiny metal details — as if from a suit of armor — also had a Medieval touch.