Antonio Marras Pre-Fall 2018

With his beautiful pre-fall collection, Antonio Marras wanted to pay homage to an almost forgotten woman, Joyce Salvadori Lussu, who, during her rich, adventurous life stood out as a fierce partisan and a sophisticated intellectual.

In particular, the designer imagined Salvadori Lussu, who spent her life in different countries including France, Switzerland and England, settling down in Armungia, the native tiny village in the Southern part of Sardinia of her husband, writer Emilio Lussu.

The English roots of the collection’s protagonist were celebrated in the lineup, where Marras’ signature style combined with a British inspiration. This emerged on the pretty prints portraying a hunt scene splashed on a feminine shirtdress embellished with precious buttons. The pattern was also rendered as a jacquard motif on an oversize turtleneck sweater paired with a plissé knitted maxiskirt. Tartan and checker motifs pop up on the kilt skirt and the collar of an impeccable coat showing a leopard insert, as well as on a range of tailored topcoats, such as a style enriched by an exquisite floral embroidery.

A painting-like nature-inspired all-over print vibrated on a padded velvet oversize bomber trimmed with striped knitted wool, while a motif of grapes and roses gave a chic, romantic allure to a trenchcoat with pinstriped inserts.

Even if Marras, as always, indulged in prints and decorative details — which definitely contributes to the magic of the designer’s aesthetic — this season he also introduced a group of covetable stretch wool dresses and separates in solid tones of rust and bright green, including an elegant frock embellished by soft draping and an embroidered neckline.