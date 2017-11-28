Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2018

  View Gallery — 53   Photos


Whether she is a fly girl from the Bronx, N.Y., or a disco queen from Manhattan, the Dsquared2 woman of the season is utterly cool.

For pre-fall, Dean and Dan Caten managed to deliver what they do best — charming clothes infused with luxury, polished glamour and a high dose of fun.

The precise and sharp silhouettes defining Dsquared2’s signature tailoring-oriented aesthetic was perfectly balanced by the introduction of metallic fabrics, striped and camouflage patterns, as well as pops of vibrant colors.

The collection was built as the rich wardrobe of a trendy urban girl. She hits the city’s streets with light wool track pants embellished with a logo band and matched with a coordinated bomber. She picks up the kids at school in a pair of distressed jeans, paired with a striped sweater and a covetable classic shearling coat. But when the sun goes down, she pours into a dramatic black gown with a sexy plunging V-neck or pairs a tuxedolike skirt suit with an open back wrap top and over-the-knee heeled boots.

She can be a playful tomboy, a chic uptown girl and a party girl — in any case, someone you’ll surely want to call your friend.

