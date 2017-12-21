Dundas Pre-Fall 2018

“Happy clothes for happy times.” That’s how Peter Dundas described his “Dundas 2” collection, the second effort under his new namesake label, developed in partnership with his boyfriend Evangelo Bousis.

Unveiled during the pre-fall season, the collection is actually a seasonless wardrobe specifically designed to meet the glamorous and nomadic lifestyle of the crew of beautiful and fun “Peter’s Girls,” including Bianca Brandolini, Georgia May Jagger, Giovanna Battaglia and Poppy Delevingne. “They actually tried some of the clothes while they were still being made and they gave me smart suggestions,” said the designer, who highlighted that most of the pieces are easy to pack and they can be worn for a wide range of occasions.

The lineup, which Dundas developed to be more affordable than the Dundas 1 collection presented during the latest Paris Haute Couture fashion week, was a celebration of the designer’s signature aesthetic.

There were impeccably tailored suits, shown in embroidered velvet, sequined zebra patterns but also in off-white, and his iconic sensual dresses, such as the languid gowns featuring seductive Ziggy Stardust-inspired lighting bolts details running down the side.

Cherries were printed on silk fil coupé fluid frocks, and flowers blossomed on a cotton sun dress. Dundas’ beloved Bohemian feel ran through the patchwork maxidresses and a rock ‘n’ roll vibe informed a leather biker jacket embellished with the Dundas logo and a panther — which also stands out as a tattoo on one of the designer’s arms.

With a very recognizable aesthetic, and leveraging his extensive experience, Dundas is definitely one of those designers who can take the plunge and go solo. This collection confirms that he is on the right path.