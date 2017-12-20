Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Emilio Pucci is definitely associated with glamorous cocktail parties, luxury escapes to posh winter resorts and chic vacations on the Mediterranean islands.

This idea of jet-set lifestyle continues to play a relevant role in the development of the label, but a new sense of urban reality is actually what the Emilio Pucci creative team targeted for pre-fall.

The colorful and chic collection was strong on versatile pieces, still injected with high-end sophistication yet infused with metropolitan dynamism.

Printed leggings, which are iconic staples of the brand’s heritage, were matched with color-blocked sweaters, and a pair of satin five-pocket pants was worn with a diagonally striped tweed peacoat trimmed with fringes.

An impeccable sartorial Prince of Wales suit was showed in a charming pink tone and a pajama set was crafted from plush velvet.

New patterns were introduced, including a bold floral motif, as well as a Pop print, which paid a tribute to Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick. This was splashed on a jersey column dress and was re-created with sequins on a covetable short tunic frock.

From a chubby marabou coat with a contrasting wool collar to a printed satin denim-inspired truck jacket and a maxi black dress embellished on the back with a printed maxi day, everything was infused with a lively sense of playfulness and smart femininity.