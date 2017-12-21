Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2018

Sporty accents injected a dynamic vibe into the Emporio Armani pre-fall collection.

The brand developed a versatile city wardrobe featuring the label’s signature combination of masculine and feminine details.

Effortless chic suits, including one in a wool fabric with a denim-like appearance, were cut with elongated blazers and generous pleated pants. More fitted and cropped jackets were worked in multicolor jacquards inspired by digital graphic art, while the Emporio Armani eagle logo was splashed on a casual quilted bomber matched with dark indigo boyfriend jeans.

An athletic feel was injected in a pair of boxing-inspired shorts worn with a jersey parka. A casual padded hooded jacket paired with matching wide-leg pants was crafted from a printed shiny fabric with a vinyl effect.

Quintessential feminine looks included a sequined mini frock with a polka dot tulle insert and a silk dress with an inlaid belt exuding Eighties’ sensuality.