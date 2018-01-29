Erika Cavallini Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The French classic film “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” served as the starting point for Erika Cavallini’s pre-fall collection.

According to the designer, the effortless elegance of Seventies bourgeois families inspired the collection, which was focused on balancing uncomplicated silhouettes, vibrant tones and rich fabrics.

A fluid tunic dress was worked in a bright hot pink, while a macro houndstooth set, featuring a knitted cardigan matched with a coordinated pencil skirt, was rendered in yellow and beige.

Velvet coats and pants were paired with tonal blouses while a tunic, worn with matching cropped pants, showed an eccentric sculpted collar.

Mannish references echoed in the suits, including a style showing wide-leg pants and a kimono-inspired jacket, while a shirt dress combined a rigorous silhouette with an eye-catching multicolor striped pattern.