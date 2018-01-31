Ermanno Scervino Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

For pre-fall, creative director Ermanno Daelli portrayed a woman who is extremely feminine yet strong and determined.

The house’s signature lace and silk pieces, including featherweight flared frocks, sensual slipdresses and skirts with plissé inserts, were matched with cozy sweaters and tailored coats.

Military references were infused into the outerwear, including a range of green power coats embellished with fur collars, while a patchwork of tartan patterns gave a punkish feel to a line of suits.

Leopard motifs in bright tones introduced a glamorous touch while the separates and coats in mannish sartorial fabrics looked polished and elegant.