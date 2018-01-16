Fausto Puglisi Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Following his spring 2018 runway show, which showed his more delicate and romantic side, for pre-fall Fausto Puglisi smartly found a balance between this new softer approach and the hyper-decorative look for which he is known.

The lace inserts seen during his latest runway show returned, this time applied on his signature minidresses rendered in the label’s recognizable sorbet tones. A bold print of baroque suns, hearts and stars gave a Pop Art attitude to a maxi silk shirt punctuated by turquoise snaps, while textured velvet was crafted for a robe coat and oversize pants, both trimmed with gold fringes. These also embellished a maxi cardigan and a coordinated midi skirt worked in a tartan pattern, revealing Puglisi’s penchant for a high-bourgeois aesthetic that he juxtaposes against street vibes. They resonated in the printed maxi hoodies and the bombers and leather jackets decorated with a cascade of studs and embellishments.

Even if the more sober Puglisi lasted only one summer, he definitely had a major influence on the old Fausto who, with this collection, showed a stronger self-awareness and a clearer commercial vision.