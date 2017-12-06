Fendi Pre-Fall 2018

Fendi is in the mood for love.

For pre-fall, the Roman fashion house embraced a pop romanticism that translated into a collection combining Fendi’s renowned craftsmanship with a modern, joyful elegance.

The heart was the symbol of the lineup. Mink fur hearts decorated a sumptuous yet ironic hand-cut leather cape which was layered over a dark indigo denim skirt and a T-shirt embellished with an archival logo.

Hearts also appeared as the multicolor intarsia of a boat neck mink fur coat, while they were mixed with graphic flowers in the lace pattern inspired by Western African Dutch Wax prints on a plissé slipdress.

Putting the focus on the shoulders, suits with a slightly Seventies feel featured double-breasted jackets with wide lapels while a checkered cotton dress revealed an eyelet insert, giving the illusion of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a sweetheart neckline.

Everything in the collection exuded a sense of exclusivity, from the street-luxury fur bombers showing a squared version of the FF logo and the playful mink fur coat featuring intarsia heart-shaped padlocks to the elegant velvet frocks enriched with crystal embroideries and bows.