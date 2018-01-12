Giamba Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

“The Giamba wardrobe for pre-fall 2018 is real. Although the girl wearing it is very creative and might appear slightly daydreaming, she still keeps both feet in actuality,” said Giambattista Valli, describing the latest effort of his younger label.

Even if the collection was strong on romantic, hyper-feminine pieces, such as Giamba’s signature maxi and mini printed dresses embellished by rich details, including ruffles, polka-dotted tulle inserts and lace decors, this season the designer injected a more urban, contemporary sensibility in the charming lineup.

Color-blocked oversize bombers and Windbreakers were layered over delicate frocks, while sweatshirts embellished with a pop Giamba logo were worn as casual minidresses.

The bon-ton look of a range of bouclé separates and outerwear styles was balanced by the more rock-‘n’-roll attitude of faux-fur jackets paired with satin pants embellished with contrasting bands running down the legs. Playing with contrasts, the metropolitan, sporty attitude of a padded parka was tempered by a poetic pattern, mixing clouds and flowers for a camouflage effect.

On a more graphic note, a chic black and gray A-lined dress with ample, flared long sleeves featured a macro chevron décor on the bodice.