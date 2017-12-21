Giorgio Armani Pre-Fall 2018

“Seductive sobriety” was the expression which Giorgio Armani used to describe his pre-fall collection.

In a way, this season, Armani, who was born outside Milan in Piacenza, went back to his roots and he recalled that thick fog which used to surround the city during the long winters of his youth.

The designer translated his memories into the collection through the use of soft tones and plush fabrics wrapping the body with warm coziness.

Different tones of gray defined a range of pieces, including a little jacket worked in an Art Deco-inspired chevron motif and embellished with printed leather lapels punctuated by hand-painted maxi buttons. A lighter gray hue gave a chic attitude to a collarless coat worn over silk Bermuda pants and a chevron top, while gray was combined with pink, white and black on a leather blazer splashed with an abstract interpretation of a floral pattern.

Flowers, recalling Henri Matisse’s paintings, also peppered a silk romper trimmed with Kidassia fur, which was layered under a maxi Mongolian fur coat.

A more sporty and casual attitude informed another group of pieces, such as a graphic chevron bomber showing an asymmetric zipper, a jersey sweatshirt embroidered with the Giorgio Armani logo, as well as an oversize waterproof silk coat.