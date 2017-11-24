Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018

- Galleries
Urban safari was the mood at Just Cavalli. The brand’s glamorous attitude was tempered by both metropolitan and tribal accents, which gave a fresh appeal to the lineup. A variety of wild animal patterns was combined on a breezy silk tunic matched with flared pants, while African motifs peppered the jacquard knits, including a V-neck Lurex sweater paired with a silk blouse and pleated culottes. A range of Eighties disco-inspired pieces, such as cargo pants and a draped, asymmetric minidress worn under an embroidered utility parka, were more flamboyant and eye-catching. Leather jackets treated with artisanal techniques to obtain textures inspired by scarification as well as embroidered jumpsuits and maxidresses enriched with studs and beads completed the collection with a touch of luxurious opulence.