Krizia Pre-Fall 2018

Creative director Zhu Chongyun and head designer Antonio D’Anna found inspiration in the brand’s rich archive for pre-fall.

While filled with references to the Eighties and to the house’s signature codes of that period, the collection actually looked fresh and contemporary.

Patterns of wild animals, including the leopard, the zebra and the harlequin Great Dane, took center stage in the lineup. They appeared as intarsia on knitted dresses with side slits, were printed on the practical puffers and also popped up on elegant jumpsuits featuring inlaid belts to wrap around the waist.

Leather was crafted for chic suits featuring jackets embellished with bow details, while black-and-white vertical stripes gave a graphic appeal to a strapless plissé maxidress infused with relaxed ease.

A shiny touch was introduced via metallic jacquard inserts, appearing, for example, on a pair of sensual HotPants matched with a sporty zippered sweater featuring a collar embellished with maxi crystals.