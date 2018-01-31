Luisa Beccaria Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Seventies influences injected a charming twist into Luisa Beccaria pre-fall collection.

While the label is mainly known for its romantic, feminine wedding dresses and evening gowns, the company is expanding its offering to meet the everyday needs of its international customers.

Flannel shirtdresses with exquisite floral embroideries and skirt suits punctuated by butterflies were juxtaposed with more mannish vests paired with culottes for a chic tomboy look.

A range of see-through fabrics were crafted for delicate blouses, while the brand’s signature frocks with tiny front buttons were rendered in wool. Velvet was hand-painted to obtain beautiful color effects on the ruffle dresses and the evening styles displayed the label’s craftsmanship with precious embroideries and applications.