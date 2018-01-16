Mantù Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

A mannish, Seventies-inspired mood echoed throughout the Mantù collection.

In keeping with the brand’s wearability, the lineup was strong on beautifully crafted tailored pieces, such as a three-piece suit worked in plaid sartorial fabrics and a pair of pleated, high-waisted pants worn with a V-neck sweater.

Impeccable topcoats, including a sophisticated coral number embellished with a crystal button and a rich jacquard style in a leaf pattern, were shown with shirtdresses; both flared and cigarette trousers, or voluminous skirts, including a lacquered option with a tuxedo-inspired cummerbund.

A bit of a Western vibe was introduced via shirts decorated with studded front pockets, while a floral suit was injected with a dandy-like feel.