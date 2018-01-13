Marco de Vincenzo Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

During a walkthrough at his Milanese showroom, Marco de Vincenzo said that the main goal for pre-fall was to try to find a balance between the necessity to continue developing a signature look and the market’s request for exceptional, standalone pieces.

The mission was actually accomplished. The brand’s signature optical effects, which highlight the designer’s color sense, were rendered through a new botanical print splashed on a pleated midi skirt worn with a Lurex turtleneck. A rainbow palette also gave a charming appeal to a sensual plissé shimmering slip style.

A tonal approach was used for the striped ribbed sweaters and for the silk maxi buttons punctuating the slightly oversized tuxedos, while crystal chains added some sparkle to the tartan pleated skirts.

From the classic tailored coats, revealing silk inserts at the shoulders, to the Lurex tromp-l’oeil frocks, everything was injected with de Vincenzo’s recognizable touch.