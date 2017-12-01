Missoni Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

The effortless attitude of New York’s women and their eclectic look served as inspiration for the Missoni pre-fall collection.

Marking a move from its signature patterns, including the zig-zag, the brand embraced a new attitude and explored different solutions to refresh its image.

The result was definitely appealing. The Missoni graphic logo pop up on several pieces, infused with a cool street mood. For example, it appeared as a contrasting intarsia on the back of a covetable shearling bomber, while it served as starting point to create a geometric pattern embossed on tight leather pants. The logo also gave a playful twist to knitwear, including comfortable joggers matched with a luxurious shearling and mink fur striped jacket.

Mannish influences, especially evident in the range of oversized coats and impeccable suits, were juxtaposed to a free-spirited folk feel. This resonated in the range of patchwork silk dresses showing a combination of different floral patterns and enriched by a cascade of printed fringes, as well as in the crochet maxi cardigans and outerwear styles exuding artisanal craftsmanship.

Despite the array of vibes and references, the lineup seemed coherent and marked an interesting step for the evolution of the fashion house, which is gearing up to celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2018.