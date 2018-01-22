MSGM Pre-Fall 2018

Can inspiration from a Fifties college blend successfully with British, rebellious New Wave references?

Yes, according to MSGM creative director Massimo Giorgetti, who presented a pretty pre-fall collection, which offered a fresh, edgy take on your contemporary streetwear.

Full skirts and flared dresses were rendered in vinyl and patchwork variations and classic tartan pants — revealing printed side inserts on the cuffs — were worn with utilitarian nylon bomber jackets.

Bon-ton plaid dresses featuring ample long sleeves were splashed with a graffiti-inspired pattern and classic argyle sweaters matched with plissé midi skirts were layered under oversize puffers.

Playful maxi knitted cardigans and sweaters unveiled geometric logo graphics, which also appeared on the range of blankets and oversized scarves that served as cool accessories.

With the pre-fall season, MSGM also introduced the new MSGM denim line, including high-waisted and wide-leg jeans, more fitted styles embellished with fringes, as well as flared front-button skirts and a range of denim outerwear numbers, spanning from a bomber to a trenchcoat and a cape.

While Giorgetti continues to develop his optimistic and colorful aesthetic, with this collection he also demonstrated he’s in the process of elevating the brand to higher standards.