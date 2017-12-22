No. 21 Pre-Fall 2018

“This time it was more about conveying an attitude rather than focusing on the single pieces,” said Alessandro Dell’Acqua, revealing the process behind the creation of his No. 21 pre-fall collection.

The designer this season delivered looks with an intense, empowered femininity, always sensual yet dynamic.

Dell’Acqua mixed and matched his signature codes — including the charming balance between masculine and feminine elements, as well as the sense of lightness injected in his pieces and the innocent seduction always defining his lineups — in a beautiful, appealing collection.

There was something of the Fifties and Sixties in the body-conscious dresses unconventionally crafted from outerwear nylon and the high-waisted pencil skirts matched with boxy bowling shirts, including one completely covered with sparkling sequins.

The retro feel was enhanced by the images of Californian diners and motels printed on skirts, re-created on jacquard knitted pieces and popping up on the labels of dark indigo denim pants.

In a contrast between different forces, masculine utility zippered shirts were trimmed with micro crystals and sweatshirts were elevated with fringes.

With its street-ready appeal, this collection perfectly reflected Dell’Acqua’s signature approach to fashion, definitely creative and personal yet smart and commercially savvy.