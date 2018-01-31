Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Sexy and audacious are two of the key words in Philipp Plein’s design vocabulary. For pre-fall, the designer didn’t disappoint his fans and delivered a bold collection for women who like to grab the spotlight.

Leather was crafted for skin-tight separates, including miniskirts, zippered jackets and leggings, all punctuated with metallic studs.

Crystal embroideries decorated the cuffs of a sporty bomber worked in a floral pattern, which was also splashed on a corset-like top matched with a coordinated pencil skirt.

Athletic references popped up on a range of jersey pieces decorated with the brand’s logo, which was also rendered in a maxi version on the fur styles, including a jacket with padded sleeves.