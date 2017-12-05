Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Creative director Paul Surridge is focused on writing a new chapter for the Roberto Cavalli brand. The British designer, who debuted at the helm of the company with a modern and dynamic spring show, is looking for new ways to celebrate the brand’s tradition rooted in the development of vibrant prints.

For pre-fall, the designer was inspired by the idea of a summery garden party, but instead of elaborating the theme with a hyper glamorous attitude, he took on a sophisticated, fairly intellectual approach.

He chose a winter flower, the thistle, to create an artsy print which he splashed on fluid silhouettes, such as asymmetric dresses paired with coordinated coats and cozy knits with fur accents. Another floral pattern, this more playful and romantic, gave a delicate touch to a safari jacket worked in a lizard jacquard fabric.

The house’s signature wild animal motifs were revamped with a more modern, urban mood. For example, a macro zebra pattern injected a graphic quality into a maxi trenchcoat cinched at the waist with a coordinated sash. The print was also paired with a python pattern on elegant foulard dresses.

While the attention was on metropolitan, versatile pieces, the lineup also included evening styles, such as a sensual cutout jumpsuit with a draped bodice and a sarong-inspired dress featuring a sheer lace insert exquisitely embroidered with irises.