Rochas Pre-Fall 2018

Alessandro Dell’Acqua cited the sophisticated and intriguing Catherine Deneuve in the iconic film “Belle de Jour” to summarize the attitude he injected into his chic Rochas pre-fall collection (one prepared long before the French actress stirred a storm of controversy over her comments regarding sexual harassment, for which she later apologized).

A precise, vertical silhouette defined the lineup, where polished collarless coats worn with midi skirts were juxtaposed against mannish suits paired with sporty logo turtlenecks and oversized furry shearling coats.

Mannish fabrics were cut into hyper-feminine long vests and flared skirts infused with a charming yet subtle elegance, while a shimmering textured silver brocade was used in a lovely evening dress with a sweetheart neck.

While the collection was strong on solid outfits, Sixties graphic motifs were rendered in jacquard patterns on a pencil skirt with a sensual front slit, as well as in prints splashed on silk shirts and fluid open-back gowns.

Everything exuded a sense of discreet luxury, which perfectly fits the heritage of the Parisian brand.