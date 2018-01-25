Sara Battaglia Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Sara Battaglia’s first pre-fall collection was all about a fresh, sophisticated elegance. The designer played with traditional staples of the woman’s wardrobe, which she revisited with a glamorous yet practical approach.

The classic Little Black Dress was presented in a sculpted, waisted silhouette, which defined a pin-striped skirt suit with the jacket enriched by tailored strong shoulders.

A mini frock embellished with a delicate capelet detail revealed a sensual cutout on the back and the jacket of a black suit showed a lingerielike construction.

While Battaglia focused more on solids, including the bold China blue of a chic double-breasted blazer and the sophisticated dark red of a pair of sleek flared eco-leather pants, she introduced a graphic giraffe pattern, which she splashed on a halter-neck, full-skirted cocktail dress.