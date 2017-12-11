Sportmax Pre-Fall 2018

An energetic vibe was injected into Sportmax’s pre-fall collection, which was inspired by the world of sports. High-tech materials and details were incorporated into the pieces, which exuded a sense of urban dynamism.

Comfortable ease was infused in a maxi cashmere cape embellished with nylon inserts, which was layered over a lightweight technical parka, while feminine jersey dresses featured ergonomic stitching and contrasting panels inspired by surf wet suits.

Roomy sweatshirts revealed nylon inserts and chunky zippers, and knitted sweaters showed deconstructed silhouettes.

Wide-leg pants and oversize jackets punctuated by contrasting stitches were crafted from dark indigo denim. For a more eye-catching look, jacquard dresses were covered with transparent sequins for a shiny effect.