Trussardi Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Reflecting the company’s strategy, aimed at repositioning the Trussardi label in the advanced contemporary segment, creative director Gaia Trussardi delivered a dynamic, urban pre-fall collection.

Athletic references were introduced in a lineup of woman’s staples, including a jersey fitted dress that was updated with a chevron, color-blocked motif and a zipper, as well as a turtleneck sweater featuring a contrasting band on the front and snap fasteners running down the sleeves.

The mannish silhouette of a relaxed suit was balanced by its bubblegum pink color while utilitarian details, such as applied pockets and zips, peppered the range of dark indigo denim pants and skirts.

Trussardi’s leather-crafting skills took center stage in a series of high-end outerwear styles, including a patchwork shearling jacket and a trenchcoat worked in a chic brandy brown tone.