Versace Pre-Fall 2018

Following September’s impactful and emotional tribute to her brother Gianni Versace, Donatella Versace wanted to bring the spring show’s deep sense of belonging and intimacy into her Versace pre-fall collection.

With that in mind, this season she didn’t embark on any exotic trip and actually found inspiration within the walls of the stunning Versace Palazzo on Milan’s Via Gesù. Gianni Versace’s opulent apartment with its rich combination of Neoclassical and Baroque elements, as well as the various Versace Casa interior design ranges, deeply influenced the exuberant collection.

Archival patterns and new motifs were merged in the flamboyant prints matching graphic touches and sinuous lines. These were splashed on fitted jersey frocks and on an elegant silk shirtdress with delicate velvet devoré details.

Like a sumptuous, luxury bed cover, an oversize velvet puffer jacket wrapped the body with flamboyant flare. Frocks, plissé skirts and leggings came in a pattern inspired by the mix and match of pieces of broken Versace Casa plates.

Gianni Versace’s love for upscale materials, such as exotic skins, translated into more contemporary vinyl pieces, including a trench with deep side slits and a sculpted padded jacket, all embossed with a crocodile motif.

A softer approach resulted in the tailored printed velvet suits featuring relaxed jackets and flared pants, while the transparent slipdresses embroidered with velvet and the bodysuits enriched with crystals and beads exuded pure Versace sexiness.