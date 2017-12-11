Versus Pre-Fall 2018

Pre-fall at Versus came young, wild and free.

Donatella Versace and her creative team focused on a cool street attitude where athletic influences combined with quintessentially urban references.

There was a dynamic, energetic and quite irreverent attitude running through the lineup. Macro logos and eye-catching patterns played a major role in defining the bold tone of the collection, which was actually filled with simple silhouettes peppered by impactful details.

An archival lion head belt print was splashed on an array of pieces, spanning from flared dresses worn with lightweight crinolines underneath to a cropped boxy denim jacket matched with coordinated jeans. The print was also seen on skin-tight leggings paired with cozy ribbed baggy sweaters embellished with metallic charms juxtaposed to compose the “Versus” logo.

Parachute nylon was crafted for a voluminous yet cropped bomber jacket, as well as for a top featuring a sheer lace insert embroidered with the images of the brand’s signature safety pins. They punctuated a variety of numbers, from black denim styles to ribbed cut-out feminine dresses and a pretty purple and fuchsia one-sleeve dress featuring a draped bodice and a plissé bottom.

The overall look was frisky, probably risky and definitely fun.