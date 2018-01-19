Vionnet Pre-fall 2018

The fantastic, underwater world described by Jules Verne in his “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” novel served as the main inspiration for the Vionnet pre-fall collection.

Marine creatures popped up on the pretty multicolor plissé tops and maxidresses featuring shimmering effects and a pattern of micro wales decorated a range of fluid pieces, including a chic tea dress and a effortless elegant pajama set, both worked in an eco-friendly silk.

The elegant look, which included a wide range of draped and bias-cut frocks, including a pretty style crafted from interwoven grosgrain, was peppered by sporty accents, including elastic belts punctuating the frocks. They were inspired by the tennis outfits of Billie Jean King, one of the most successful tennis players of all-time who is also a feminist icon. Her style echoed in a chic tennis-inspired set, featuring a draped mini skirt paired with a T-shirt with the plissé front sprayed to obtain a pinstriped effect.

With this lineup, which offered a varied wardrobe for sophisticated woman, Vionnet scored the match point.