Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2018

Derek Lam 10 Crosby’s relatively new design director Shawn Reddy (he’s three seasons in) continued to infuse an earthy simplicity into the collection for pre-fall. In terms of references, he combined Agnes Martin’s artistic spirit, as well as grids, stripes, graphic patterns and neutral colors inspired by her work, with a touch of ikebana floral design. Silhouettes were born from clean, American classics and elevated by interesting details.

“We imagine this girl to be a potter living in Brooklyn,” said Reddy when he got to a spare dark, raw indigo denim jumpsuit with clean hardware buttons up the front and a cutout back. “She’s somewhat creative and has the essence of Agnes Martin today.”

Styling emphasized the artistic attitude. For example, a blue-and-white diagonal striped cotton dress with pleated details on the chest took on an eclectic feeling when worn over a turtleneck. Likewise, layered striped cotton shirts worn over a striped ribbed knit tank dress with asymmetric details. But individual pieces were wearable and unfussy with a lot of versatility. Nowhere was that more evident than an apron dress — a serene slip with an apron panel in the front — that could be worn three ways: loose and undone; tied in the back, or wrapped around the body for a slimmer shape.