A.L.C Pre-Fall 2018

The wardrobe of the modern woman was on Andrea Lieberman’s mind for pre-fall. “She wears clothes that are quite real but it’s about how she styles it and carries herself with a balance of swagger and elegance.” At the intersection of those two qualities is comfort and confidence. Everything in Lieberman’s pre-fall collection could function in a practical woman’s day-to-day with ease, but nothing was too simple or ordinary. For example, a spare shirt with wide sleeves and pleated button-fly pants packed a vivid punch in monochromatic power red. Lieberman ramped up pajama dressing with a satin top and ultra-wide pants done in a floral print on a black base that gave the total look an elegant bite. On the more casual, cool side was a perfect vintage-inspired golden-yellow T-shirt printed with “La Californie,” after Picasso’s villa in Cannes, worn with slouchy, wide-leg pants.