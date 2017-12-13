Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2018

  View Gallery — 7   Photos


Mark Badgley and James Mischka’s pre-fall lineup was like a key to the classic late-summer, early fall social calendar of the all-American socialite. From an overarching palette of red, white and blue, they designed sporty casualwear inspired by Claire McCardell, such as a plaid, spongy cotton top paired with a striped pencil skirt and a red-and-white, cabana striped cotton blazer over navy skinny pants. “It’s a little bit Labor Day because that’s when she’s shopping for this delivery,” said Badgley. To kick off the social season, there were striking, statuesque column gowns with open, off-the shoulder necklines and a few well-chosen embellishments around the shoulders fit for a latter-day Truman Capote swan.

