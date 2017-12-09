Brooks Brothers Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Milton Avery, the Chrysler Building and a spicy autumnal palette were key influences in Zac Posen’s pre-fall collection for Brooks Brothers, but more than anything, the focus was on the brand’s classic career woman, who is very much well-suited. To that end, Posen worked up traditional navy pattern suits with banker blue shirts as well as more fashion red crepe suits. As an office-appropriate alternative, the classic navy pinstripe was reimagined in a soft crepe jacket-dress. On the more casual front, there were shirtdresses, foulard cardigans and blouses, a B-printed jersey wrap dress and a fresh portrait collar shirt in a micro hounds tooth print. Everything was polished and professional for the woman who likes to be well within the corporate dress code.