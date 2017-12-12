Caroline Constas Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Last September, after all the NYFW madness, Caroline Constas traveled to Buenos Aires to design her latest collection. While there, Constas found inspiration from the neighborhood La Boca, which had beautifully color-blocked walls throughout the town. When it comes to creating a transition season collection, Constas tends to look at it from a business perspective: what has been really strong for her brand? For pre-fall, that meant serving the demand for both high summer as well as more, buy-now-wear-now, early fall pieces in a palette derived from her travels.

The combination of a lively, colorful palette, in graphic shapes and floral prints in updated, strategic silhouettes served Constas well. For instance, the evolution of her Bardot dress, with a more tailored, less flouncy look for pre-fall, offered in white with multifloral print. A calla lily print, polka dots and stripes were abundant on smocked blouses, charmeuse slips and robes, and ruffled separates. Noting that evening was still an expanding category, Constas added tailoring to the collection a la a graphic, black-and-white blazer minidress. A sleek, black with white polka dot, off-the-shoulder dress with buttons down the sides and along the cuffs also made for a nice addition to Constas’ offering of occasion wear, without the fuss.