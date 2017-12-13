Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Christian Siriano’s mom played muse for the season, providing old scrapbook photos of herself in various Seventies fashion for her son to mine. One in particular stood out, where she’s wearing a leather jacket and jeans. It inspired a great capsule of supple leather and denim separates, the latter of which was a first for the designer. In true Siriano fashion, these were more refined and beautiful than your standard five-pocket jeans. A cropped denim moto style with oversize collar was a standout, trimmed with contrast stitching and an elongated belt. Hefty wide-leg leather pants also toed the line between casual and cocktail, easily imagined with a simple tank or formal blouse.

The dive into Seventies photographs led to Bianca and Mick Jagger, as well, an idea of retro glam but modern and chic. Elements of their style were seen in striped suiting, softly tailored blazers with silk ties, and sequined evening numbers. A gown with simple cami bodice and full metallic tulle skirt hand-embellished with painted glitter pieces was a knockout. It’s already received numerous requests for the upcoming awards season. Any of the pristine, elegant black and white gowns could be just as popular. If the range seemed a bit calm, Siriano admitted he’s focused on putting on a spectacle for his 10-year anniversary in February.