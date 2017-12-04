Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

“What are more romantic than a Victorian countryside meets modern grunge?” questioned founder Jane Siskin during a Monday morning walk-through of Cinq à Sept’s pre-fall 2018 collection. As a precursor for fall, the brand debuted a collection full of demure Victorian necklines and corsetry, as well as ruffles, smocking and ruching throughout.

A rayon gauze plaid dress with romantic ruffles and a grungy, studded belt best encompassed the season’s darker vibe, as did a corseted skirt with matching billowy top in a “floral plaid” print, which will continue into fall. There were great eveningwear looks, such as a marigold blouse with smocked arms and puff shoulders, worn under a matching dress. A maroon tuxedo pant paired with a fuchsia embroidered blazer also made a nice addition to the evening selection.

Siskin and the collective have been working toward evolving the lifestyle of their customer, adding daywear to pre-fall. Highlights included embroidered slipdresses, trousers with equestrian button details, and ruffled T-shirts and ballet-wrap tops.