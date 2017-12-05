Cushnie et Ochs Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

While many designers have kept their pre-fall presentations extremely low-key, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs elevated theirs in a thematic way. Their artist-inspired lineup was presented at the New Museum. Cushnie noted that Matisse inspired the graphic colors — fuchsia, blue, yellow, red, black and white — cutout details and patterns; Sol LeWitt informed brushstroke embroideries, and Richard Serra inspired hardware and curvature details. True to the brand, the collection was full of sexy, form-fitting yet sophisticated silhouettes. A fuchsia jumpsuit had a cutout neckline and flirty flared legs; a black embroidered top was shown over flared cropped trousers, and a white crisscross top was worn over a lean high-waisted skirt done with a graphic print. Cushnie noted that while dresses have typically been their biggest category, separates have been picking up. There were also color-blocked bags and the second season of their shoe collection — a 20-style range of heels — done with the Peter Marcus Group.