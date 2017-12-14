Dennis Basso Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

“The whole feeling is the modern siren…” Dennis Basso mused, “today the modern siren is wearing a fabulous fur over ripped jeans and a T-shirt. It’s a whole different world, a different interpretation.” For pre-fall 2018, the designer decided to run with this thought and give his bread and butter, furs and beautiful gowns, a new take. For instance, Basso designed smaller furs, meant to be worn during the daytime, like a blue fox boa or arctic marble fox jacket with pockets. Standouts included a men’s wear-inspired cashmere plaid coat with broadtail and fox-fur cuffs as well as a super cool, broadtail with mink mini coatdress with sheer arms and shoulder chains, paired with mink-toed leather boots.

A touch of mythology also flowed throughout à la koi fish, bird and floral motifs on red-carpet ballgowns and minidresses. The secret to success with the collection was in the details. Basso only used mini sequins to embellish, giving even the most lavish offerings, like a black hand-embroidered organza ballgown with corset, feather and embroidery details, a “low-key” but powerful look.