Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Pre-Fall 2018

Founded in 2000, Italy’s Golden Goose Deluxe Brand has more recently been growing within the U.S. For pre-fall 2018, the brand designed a ready-to-wear and shoe collection around a fictitious woman who fantasized about stories of her grandfather, should she have ever met him. Notes from the designers claimed the collection, “is an ode to real imagination and imagined realities.” Vintage references ran throughout; there was Forties-inspired suiting, like a lilac set or striped trouser, along with multiple trenchcoats with full gun flap and box pleats. Men’s wear references and the reemergence of the brand’s original cowboy boots were also strong throughout. A mismatch of graphics — celestial, collegiate, tropical scenes, logos and floral prints — could have been pared down to make the whole idea more concise.