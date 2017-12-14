  View Gallery — 27   Photos


During a preview of the Grey Jason Wu pre-fall collection, Wu made clear the difference between his two lines: “Grey is the casual, off-duty weekend version of Jason Wu, which is always much dressier.” Grey’s prices are lower and there’s a more relaxed ease than the main line, but inter-brand synergy is clear and Grey packs a lot of look for the contemporary positioning. Wu let a mannish, Hepburn attitude influence wide-leg trousers, striped shirting in a nice dense yet soft twill and tailored blazers and a great convertible trench that could be zipped off into a cropped jacket. Slipdresses — a main line staple — came in plain but chic silhouettes in wrinkle-free jersey, and more elaborately cut dresses were done in printed dévoré. There were plenty of knits, T-shirts and stylish sweats to keep essential wardrobe components covered.

Grey Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2018

