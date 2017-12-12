Galleries

“She’s kind of a nomad…a Polish, bohemian nomad,” designer Gilles Mendel spoke of Talitha Getty, the muse to his latest collection. While the iconic, free-spirit inspired the feel of his pre-fall collection, the color palette was prompted by Mark Rothko’s signature “Multiforms” works. “Coming here, to me, is like coming to the dressing room of the chicest girl in town,” Mendel mused. Inspired by the late Sixties and early Seventies, the collection looked glamorous and modern in Mendel’s DNA: pleated tulle overlay gowns, embroidered skirts and dresses and ruffled blouses.

Mendel enjoyed mixing unusual color combinations, plum with burnt orange, with his luxe and refined silhouettes. His best looks came in burnt velvet — a texture “so rich, that whatever you wear, you feel refined,” Mendel noted, like a vintage rose dress top with Seventies flared trousers or a floor-length gold gown with bishop sleeves. Luxurious, unfinished and reversible furs added to the beautiful and lavish feel of the collection. Overall, the contrast of Rothko’s work against a modern, bohemian spirit suited Mendel.