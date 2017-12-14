Jill Stuart Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Due to demand from her buyers and showroom, Jill Stuart decided to debut her pre-fall collection for 2018. For her, it felt like a breath of fresh air to design for the in-between. “I was inspired by boyish tailoring, using classic men’s wear fabrics and making them more feminine by mixing in the bold, floral prints,” Stuart explained. From a red, black and cream check pant and matching blazer to a dark check blazer paired with blue tonal floral jacquard dress with ruffles, the overall look was great. Stuart also incorporated a few new dresses to the lineup: one with bold florals held a looser shape with shoulders off to the side and pouffed, while another in a creamy check had loose ties that could be worn around the neck to mimic a handkerchief. Heavier coats and leather offerings also nicely offset the feminine prints and ruffle details.