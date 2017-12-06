Jonathan Simkhai Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Functionality and adaptability were Jonathan Simkhai’s key words for the pre-fall 2018 season. “The beginning of the year for fashion always feels like September, in a sense because summer’s over…everyone feels back to work, back to school, back to getting cracking, so I wanted to have these pieces where she felt she could start the year and wardrobe build,” Simkhai said during a walk-through. His aim: to dress his modern woman, who realistically travels from the office to go out at night, with sophisticated tailoring.

The collection included trenches and Simkhai staple shirting reworked into dresses and skirts. For instance, a great off-the-shoulder beige trenchcoat dress with detachable pin-tucked arms and blue-and-white striped men’s wear-inspired skirt or beige trench coat with voluminous, pin-tucked arms and a handkerchief hem. Details of twisted knots, pin-tucking and staple hardware elevated the more businesswear items, such as a pale pink blazer and matching skirt with high slit.

Simkhai noted since moving to California last February, his denim offerings, like a supercool cropped denim jacket with loose arms that can be tightened with various straps, are now locally sourced in L.A. With a full atelier now in Los Angeles, Simkhai noted that the red carpet business has been great, as is his business for wedding-appropriate wear, which could be seen in his offering of light and airy summer dresses.