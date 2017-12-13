Kimora Lee Simmons Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Come the time when pre-fall drops, Kimora Lee Simmons is busy getting her kids ready for the year ahead. The nostalgia for back-to-school shopping led Simmons to the inspiration for her latest collection, “Back to School, for Adults.”

Simmons focused on her classics, blouses with wide or ruffled sleeves, wrap or fit-and-flare dresses; this time infusing men’s wear and ath-leisure details. A selection of sleeveless dresses incorporated outer shoulder-pad or a selection of black-and-white men’s wear check silhouettes stood out in the collection. Simmons also mixed in a bit of gym class to the lineup. For instance, a school uniform-esque, blue and black watercolor plaid skirt with athletic stripe band paired with a black V-neck top or bomber blouse. Nodding to school mascots, a multicolored “wildcat” and “tiger” print took the trip down memory lane a step too far. A selection of graphic, black-and-white color-blocked pieces added a polished look to the collection.