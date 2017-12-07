It’s no surprise that Rebecca Taylor creates clothes that are rooted in nostalgia, clothes with a backbone stemming from womens’ dress from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries. This season for La Vie, Taylor’s strong female muse was rooted from the 2016 Victorian mini-series “Dark Angel,” in which actress Joanne Froggatt plays the strong female lead — and serial husband killer — Mary Ann Cotton. Taylor described the collection as pieces she could see wardrobing Cotton throughout the series. But these were not century-old looking clothes. Playful ruffles, eyelet details and a variety of floral prints were imposed on light T-shirts, embroidered denim and day dresses. An off-the-shoulder lilac dress with delicate floral print, puff sleeves and a cinched bust gave a lively, modern-day interpretation to Taylor’s muse, as did a white dress with black top-stitching. The lively, easy-wearing collection of La Vie essentials easily translates to the summer months when it drops.
Michelin star-rated chef PJ Calapa marks his first solo endeavor with today’s opening of @scampinyc –– the new Southern Italian restaurant located in Manhattans’ Flatiron District. The upscale yet welcoming environment matches the menu, which includes two types of scampi: traditional Italian langoustines in butter and the Americanized version with shrimp over pasta 🍤 - pictured here. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
Every season, the @tomenyc duo, Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin, looks to a female artist for inspiration. For pre-fall, it was American artist Carol Bove. Her energetic sculptures were reanimated into a lively, saturated collection. To bring the pieces to life, Lobo and Martin cast women who they felt were as dynamic and creative as the clothes themselves. #wwdfashion #prefall18 (📷: Sara Kerens)
@alessandrafordbalazs has officially been signed by @imgmodels. The 28-year-old model – and granddaughter of Eileen Ford who co-founded Ford Models – is known for her work in the TV and film industries. Most notably, Balazs played Jackie Scabello on @showtime’s @shameless. #wwdfashion (📷: @adriannina)
The heart is the symbol of @fendi’s pre-fall lineup. In this look, hearts decorate a hand-cut cape, which is layered over a dark indigo denim skirt and a T-shirt embellished with an archival logo. #wwdfashion #prefall18 (📷: @simonelezzi)
@christiebrinkley is expanding her skin care brand @brinkleybeauty into color cosmetics – and it’s expected to add sales of $20 million in its first year. The collection, which features foundations, eye concealers, highlighters, lipsticks and more, will make its debut via @hsn on February 8. Read our full interview with the model turned beauty maven on WWD.com. #wwdbeauty #wwdnews (📷: Thomas Graff)
Exlcusive: @karolinakurkova has signed with @wilhelminamodels. The model has made more than 400 runway appearances for designers including @michaelkors, @marcjacobs and more. Here’s a look back at Kurkova on the @chanelofficial runway in 2002. #wwdfashion #wwdeye (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)
Ahead of @daniellebradbery returning to @nbcthevoice tonight for a performance, the singer sat down with WWD to talk about fashion, her second album #IDontBelieveWeveMet and how much has changed since winning in 2013. Read the interview on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jgreenery)
@moncler is about to open its first ever stand-alone shop dedicated to its children’s wear line Moncler Enfant. The Milan store, which opens December 14, will sell the brand’s selection of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear –– and feature a space for interactive games. #wwdfashion #wwdnews
@balenciaga is the latest fashion brand to announce it’s combining its women’s and men’s shows. The label will stage its first coed catwalk during Paris Fashion Week next March, for its fall 2018 collections. #wwdfashion #wwdnews (📷: @mrwhite_)