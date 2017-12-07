It’s no surprise that Rebecca Taylor creates clothes that are rooted in nostalgia, clothes with a backbone stemming from womens’ dress from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries. This season for La Vie, Taylor’s strong female muse was rooted from the 2016 Victorian mini-series “Dark Angel,” in which actress Joanne Froggatt plays the strong female lead — and serial husband killer — Mary Ann Cotton. Taylor described the collection as pieces she could see wardrobing Cotton throughout the series. But these were not century-old looking clothes. Playful ruffles, eyelet details and a variety of floral prints were imposed on light T-shirts, embroidered denim and day dresses. An off-the-shoulder lilac dress with delicate floral print, puff sleeves and a cinched bust gave a lively, modern-day interpretation to Taylor’s muse, as did a white dress with black top-stitching. The lively, easy-wearing collection of La Vie essentials easily translates to the summer months when it drops.