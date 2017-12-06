Lorod Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Lorod’s Lauren Rodriguez and Michael Freels have made American workwear a key focus of their design aesthetic. They also produce in the Garment District and source materials like newly introduced leathers from established American companies. They update iconic silhouettes with a gender-ambiguous eye, zeroing in on elements of utility. Men enjoy their designs; many references are culled from traditional men’s wear tailoring, after all.

The pre-season-only model they’ve employed has worked in their favor, allowing their rather seasonless designs to sit on sales floors longer. For a young brand, presence is vital. So, too, is clear direction. They’re in a steady growth phase and are smart about organic developments, elevation and refinement.

Their latest collection drew from the American West, glossed with a Fifties rockabilly sensibility and referencing cowboys and prairie fashion. If it sounds old-fashioned, it wasn’t. In the duo’s hands, the result was clean, polished, modern design. There were Western yoke shirts paired with tonal skirts, leather and suede patchwork skirts and even a landscape image of New Mexico on jacquard knits.

The rest wasn’t so literal, centered around the power of minimalism. The beige trench was a crowd favorite and the leather jackets provided some dramatic angularity. Tonal wool suiting with contrast piping balanced ease and elegance; ditto for all the monochromatic looks, topped off with matching kitten heels and booties through a collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. “I love a full look,” Rodriguez said backstage. “For me, getting dressed in the morning, I love being able to put on a matching jacket and pant, throw on a T-shirt and a pair of shoes and feel amazing.”