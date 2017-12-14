M Missoni Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

The design team at M Missoni referenced Pop Art and cartoons through a Seventies lens for pre-fall, injecting the slightest bit of edge with sheer accents along the way. The inspiration manifested most evidently through abstract cartoon-inspired prints, like the evil-eye pattern on a knit dress mixed with signature zigzags, and bold geometric patterns in bright shades of pink and orange. The zigzags themselves came more muted this season, with blurred lines on a long-sleeve dress, or in collages on a sweater and vest that broke up the graphic lines.

The most referential of the era leaned on the side of preppy — as in the oversize printed polos, the sharp collars of knit tops and dresses and chunky knitwear. The latter brought in a sense of youthful energy and, along with mesh paneling, some allure in otherwise buttoned-up designs. Applied onto a fine knit dress, the result was a refreshing balance of proper and edgy.